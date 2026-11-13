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Immaculate Heart Announces New Great Heart Scholarship for Incoming Ninth-Grade Students
By Faith Fernandez,9 days ago
Immaculate Heart Middle & High School is pleased to announce the Great Heart Scholarship, a new four-year, full-tuition scholarship for an incoming ninth-grade student, made possible through the extraordinary generosity of the school’s donors. Rooted in Immaculate Heart’s mission of empowering students to become women of great heart and...