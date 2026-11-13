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The Windows Registry is a 30-year-old decision Microsoft still can't undo, and it explains a lot about how Windows behaves
By Ty Sherback,9 days ago
If you've used Windows for any considerable amount of time, you've almost definitely experienced what I call "Registry ghosts". You'll uninstall an app, decide months later to reinstall, and all of your previous settings will be there as if you hadn't uninstalled it at all. That's a symptom of how the Windows Registry works, and it's part and parcel of what makes Windows function as an operating system.