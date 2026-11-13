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LIVE: ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’ | No fatalities after tanker crashes into river cruiser carrying nearly 150 people near Port of New Orleans
By Judy BlackFOX 8 Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE 5 p.m.: President Trump thanked the United States Coast Guard on Truth Social for “doing such an incredible job of rescue.”. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: The National Transportation Safety Board launches a Go Team to investigate the collision. The team is set to arrive Saturday...