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I pulled an old DVD drive out of a drawer, and it's become the busiest thing in my home lab
By Jasmine Mannan,10 days ago
In an era dominated by streaming fragmentation, disappearing digital licenses, and highly compressed web video, physical optical media feels like the only true way to retain sovereign ownership of your entertainment library. Traditionally, digitizing a physical DVD, Blu-ray, or audio CD collection meant opening HandBrake, entering metadata by hand, and...