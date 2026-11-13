undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Autumn’s Richest Shades for Solo Trips
By John Binder,9 days ago
First Lady Melania Trump is wearing the richest shades of the autumn season, perhaps you could say she’s autumn-maxxing, for her recent solo trips. Most recently, for a trip to visit the Armed Forces and their families at Fort Rucker in Alabama, Mrs. Trump chose an olive green multi-pocket field jacket from Ralph Lauren, which retails for about $4,500.