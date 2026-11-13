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Lodging Lowdown: Hyatt opens lifestyle JdV hotel in Pacific Northwest
By Noor Adatia,8 days ago
The Lodging Lowdown is a series from Hotel Dive highlighting major headlines that hospitality professionals may have missed from the week. This week in hotel news saw Braemar Hotels & Resorts officially shift to a self-managed real estate investment trust after entering into a termination and release agreement from Ashford Inc., culminating a monthslong saga between the firms.