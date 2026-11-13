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Land Scarcity, Green Burials, and the Reality of Public Cemetery Management
By Tony Russo,9 days ago
It’s not particularly novel to say that cemetery management is, at its core, land management. Private cemeteries, for better or worse, are mostly left to their own devices when it comes to pricing, maintenance, and operations. Public cemeteries have the bonus challenge of also being a public service while being a public expense. Many have professional management but a significant number, especially in smaller towns, can fall under the broader heading of public works.