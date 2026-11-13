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Locally-owned Madison J Co Boutique opens in downtown Columbiana
10 days ago
There’s a new shopping destination open in the heart of downtown Columbiana called Madison J Co Boutique. Suzanne Medvec is the owner of Madison J Co Boutique. “Opening Madison J Co Boutique is truly a dream come true,” she said. “I have poured so much love and thought into creating a space where everyone feels welcome and can find something special. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to become part of the downtown Columbiana business community, and I can’t wait to share this new adventure with everyone.”
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