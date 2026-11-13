undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scattered Seeds: Alex Monroe Finds Beauty in Nature’s Cycle of Renewal
By Editor's Picks,8 days ago
Nature has a way of making even its smallest details feel extraordinary. From the intricate architecture of a pinecone to the delicate silhouette of a seed carried by the wind, the natural world offers an endless vocabulary of shapes and textures. For its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Scattered Seeds, Alex Monroe looks to these often-overlooked forms, translating their organic beauty into a series of sculptural jewelry designs that reflect the changing seasons and the enduring rhythm of renewal.