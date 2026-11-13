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Kansas BOE requires all school districts to develop instructional technology policies
By Jeffrey Lutz,10 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education determined this week that technology should only be utilized to enhance teaching and in support of effective instructional practices and meaningful human interaction. Those were the words the board used to describe a policy approved to establish minimum requirements for...
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