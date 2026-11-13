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Dirty 30! Roaches, flying insects, raw meat stored over ready-to-eat food and temperature abuse
8 days ago
The Dirty 30 shines a spotlight on restaurants across South Florida where recent health inspections uncovered a troubling number of violations. Some of these establishments were ordered shut by state inspectors, while others were allowed to remain open. But make no mistake: when inspectors document this many problems whether involving roaches, flying insects, improper food temperatures, cross-contamination or unsanitary conditions, it raises serious questions about food safety and management.
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