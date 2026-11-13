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November 2026 Central Texas Real Estate Market Update: What October’s Numbers Mean for Buyers and Sellers
10 days ago
From The Cummings Team® | Serving Leander, Williamson County and Greater Central Texas. Affordability remains the story of the Central Texas housing market this fall. October brought fewer closings and lower median prices across the region, but it also brought something buyers have been waiting for: more negotiating room. At the same time, homes that sold closed closer to their list prices than they did a year ago, a reminder that well-priced homes are still getting attention.