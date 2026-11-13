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Bulls sign Orlando Robinson
By Bulls.com,9 days ago
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed center Orlando Robinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Robinson, 6-10, 275, has appeared in 115 games (17 starts) during his NBA career, suiting up for the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic across four seasons. Making his NBA debut for the Heat in 2022, Robinson owns career averages of 4.6 points (.473 FG%, .347 3FG%), 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes.