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Brandy & Monica Announce Dates For Las Vegas Residency
9 days ago
The legendary r&b duo of Brandy and Monica announced some big news. Brandy and Monica are bringing “The Boy Is Mine Tour” to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency. The iconic R&B artists announced the dates for “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” after performing their beloved hit together on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” Tuesday night, November 10. Brandy and Monica will take over Resorts World Las Vegas for their 10-date residency. The shows, produced by the Black Promoters Collective, begin May 29 and will continue throughout the first half of the summer.