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Murderdolls Confirm Their Reunion Lineup, Say They Received The Blessing Of Joey Jordison’s Sisters
By caemanamelio,9 days ago
Muderdolls have confirmed that singer Wednesday 13, guitarist Acey Slade, and bassist Eric Griffin will all be taking part in their 2027 reunion shows. They will also be joined by bassist Jack Tankersley and drummer Mike Dupke, who perform in Wednesday’s solo band. The upcoming concerts will find the group paying tribute to the late great Joey Jordison and Ben Graves. Jordison’s sisters, Katie Riekena and Annie Jordison, have given their blessing as well. Two festival appearances have been announced: