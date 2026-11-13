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Ukraine Hits Russian Corvette With Multiple Drones in the Gulf of Finland
10 days ago
In addition to the serious damage inflicted on the Ust-Luga oil terminal in a Ukrainian strike on Wednesday night, a Russian Navy corvette suffered disabling hits and multiple casualties, according to the Estonian Defence Forces. It may be the first instance of a Ukrainian attack on a Baltic Fleet warship while under way, and an additional signal that the high-intensity Black Sea conflict is shifting to another NATO theater.