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VIDEO | "An important first step" - Wilmington announces affordable housing subsidy recipients
By Mark Fowser,10 days ago
Several developers - some large, some small - as well as nonprofits will get a portion of $8.4-million through the City of Wilmington Affordable Housing Development Subsidy Program. Mayor John Carney highlighted some of the initiatives Thursday at West End Neighborhood House. Carney originally proposed $16.8-million, which was basically halved...