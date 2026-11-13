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Dolphins Lose More Key Starters to Injury as Concerns Mount
By Jose Esquer,9 days ago
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite Miami’s 1-7 record, this game appeared to be very winnable for a Dolphins team that had played more competitive football recently. After a win over the New York Jets, the Dolphins fought hard games against the playoff-hopeful New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. While Miami came out on the losing end in both games, there were signs of encouragement.