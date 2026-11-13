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Kansas Mom Who Plowed Truck Into Soccer Game Killing 2 Won't Be Charged
7 days ago
An unnamed Kansas mom who drove her truck into a soccer game, causing the deaths of two people -- including a 6-year-old child -- will not be charged in the fatal accident. After toxicology results didn't turn up any signs of intoxication, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told reporters ... "I have zero evidence that this was in any way impacted by intoxication, driving under the influence."