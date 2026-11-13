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A Detroit bus driver picks up unusual passengers as 2 horses and riders climb aboard
By The Associated Press,10 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — A city bus in Detroit briefly picked up some unusual passengers recently: two horses and their riders. Camera footage from the bus shows it pulling up to a stop where two riders sitting atop the steeds are waiting near the curb. The laughing bus driver does not object to letting the group on board, saying, “If he can get in here, it is what it is” and “It’s a service animal.” The footage, released by the city of Detroit on Friday, is timestamped Saturday, Nov. 7.