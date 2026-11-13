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Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
By Stephanie,4 days ago
“You have to take things as they are, not how you hear they’re supposed to be.”. Ellingham Academy, a famous private school in Vermont, was founded by Albert Ellingham in the early twentieth century, for thinkers, inventors, and artists. Ellingham loved riddles, gardens, pathways, and wanted to make learning a game. In the 1930s, shortly after the academy opened, disaster struck. Ellingham’s wife and daughter were kidnapped. The only clue: a riddle mailed to Ellingham a week or so prior signed by ‘Truly, Devious’. The crime remains unsolved to this day.