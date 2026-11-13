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Brewers Star Jake Bauers Reportedly Signs $58 Million Deal With AL East Team
By @foxsports via FOX Sports,,9 days ago
One of the breakout stars of the 2026 MLB is eastbound. The Boston Red Sox have signed former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal, ESPN reported on Friday afternoon. Bauers, who helped the Brewers win their first-ever World Series last season, is fresh off a 2026 campaign that saw him total 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, a 140 OPS+ and 3.3 wins above replacement, while posting a .266/.389/.484 slash line. He went on to win 2026 National League Championship Series MVP honors, as Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to the 2026 season,...