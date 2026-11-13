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Cardinals Sign TE Elijah Higgins To Three-Year Extension
By Tony Camino via NFLTradeRumors.co,,9 days ago
Cardinals NFL Transactions The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed TE Elijah Higgins to an extension through the 2029 season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth up to $26.8 million on the three-year extension. Higgins, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2023 draft out of Stanford. He signed a four-year, $4,015,880 rookie deal through 2026 but was let go following camp his rookie year. The Cardinals claimed Higgins off waivers in 2023, and he has remained with the team ever since. In 2026, Higgins has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and...