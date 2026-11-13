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Klarna Appoints Robinhood Executive Chris Koegel as CFO Starting January 2027
By Abdelaziz Fathi,8 days ago
Klarna Group has appointed Robinhood Markets executive Chris Koegel as its next chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2027, as the US-listed payments company prepares for a leadership transition while pursuing a banking license in the United States. The appointment, announced on November 12 and disclosed in a filing with...