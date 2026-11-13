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Avoiding the consequences of deep vein thrombosis
By Charles McCollum,9 days ago
Deep vein thrombosis has never been managed well. Before the use of anticoagulants it carried a substantial mortality, rising to over 50% for pulmonary embolism.1 Doctors were slow to adopt anticoagulation before a small randomised trial showed dramatic reductions in mortality and recurrence.2 Since then, however, anticoagulants have been widely used, but simple physical measures—elevation followed by mobilisation with elastic compression—are too often forgotten.