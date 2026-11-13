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XRP News: XRP Briefly Falls Below $1, Rebounds to $1.02 as Bitcoin Stays Under $70,000
By Abdelaziz Fathi,8 days ago
XRP briefly fell below $1 on Friday, November 13, before recovering to approximately $1.02 as cryptocurrency markets struggled to stabilize following Bitcoin’s decline beneath $70,000. The token was down around 1.8% during Friday’s trading, but its recovery left the latest completed daily closing price above the psychologically important $1 threshold.