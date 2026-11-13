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No SUV, no problem — Edmunds picks the five best cars with all-wheel drive
By Times Leader,10 days ago
Are you thinking about wanting a vehicle with all-wheel drive for this upcoming winter? All-wheel drive can help with acceleration on snowy or icy roads, and most people assume they’ll need an SUV to get it. However, there are alternatives. Plenty of sedans, hatchbacks and minivans offer all-wheel drive, allowing you to save money at the dealership and at the pump if you opt for one of them over an SUV. To help you narrow your search, Edmunds’ auto experts rounded up five of their favorites. They’re ordered by starting price with all-wheel drive, including destination and ordering fees.