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John Cena makes it clear that his iconic jorts are officially retired
By staff,10 days ago
John Cena made it clear that his iconic jorts are officially retired, despite recently appearing in shorts. “Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts.” He also pointed out that he no longer wears his signature accessories, adding, “I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads.”