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Bill Simmons cuts ties with ChatGPT after fans gave his AI Roger Ebert reviews two thumbs down
By Matt Schimkowitz,10 days ago
Ringer founder Bill Simmons is ending his partnership with ChatGPT and, by extension, his running AI Roger Ebert bit. Simmons explained the decision to cut ties with the generative AI and chatbot behemoth OpenAI to Bloomberg, which was the first to report the end of Simmons ChatGPT-sponsored segments. “Last spring, we thought we could integrate AI research for baked-in content segments for a couple of our shows the way some of our competitors were doing (and also leagues like the NFL were doing)—I’m always going to try to be early instead of late on something,” Simmons said. “This time we learned almost immediately that those segments weren’t a fit for us—our audience just didn’t like them.”