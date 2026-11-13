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Silver Price Today Near $50 as October PPI Rises 0.3%
By Abdelaziz Fathi,9 days ago
Silver price today was trading at $49.91 per troy ounce, down 0.2%, at 9:50 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13, after US producer inflation came in slightly below forecasts. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the October Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% month over month and 6.5% year over year, against expectations of 0.4% and 6.6%, respectively.