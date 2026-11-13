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Portsmouth health department reminds residents of Ohio’s open burning rules
By Connor DeWine, Staff Writer,10 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Portsmouth City Health Department is reminding residents to know Ohio’s open burning regulations before lighting any fires this season, warning that improperly burned materials can release toxic fumes linked to serious health problems. The health department’s Air Division, which enforces open burning rules locally...