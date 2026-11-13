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Brett McNeal on Making the Jump to College AD, the State of Minneapolis Sports, and Why Athletics Is a Platform, Not an Identity
By Charles Hallman,9 days ago
Brett McNeal has done nearly everything there is to do in Minnesota sports. Mr. Basketball. College player. Coach. High school athletic director across multiple Minneapolis schools. Now he has the job he always wanted: college athletic director at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. McNeal joined hosts Charles Hallman and...