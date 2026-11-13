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Daily News Briefs: Thursday, November 12, 2026
8 days ago
This is a Subscribers-Only area. If you are a subscriber, please login. If not... Although Connecticut Officials Are Reluctant To Revisit Tolling, Some Residents Support It. A citizens’ assembly on property tax reform recently proposed that Connecticut replace its unpopular municipal motor vehicle tax with highway toll revenue. Nevertheless, the state is unlikely to resume tolling decades after it abandoned the practice. The reason, according to CT Insider (a Hearst newspaper website), is that “political headwinds” have not changed since Connecticut officials last extensively debated the topic.