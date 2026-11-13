undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minnesota Under Siege: Feds Slash $113M in Medicaid, Open 1,600-Bed ICE Prison, and Trigger 70+ Ellison Lawsuits: Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Week In Review
By Metalle Tagner,8 days ago
Overview: Minnesota policy and healthcare news is led by the federal government’s permanent denial of roughly $113 million in Medicaid reimbursements, the opening of a new Department of Homeland Security detention facility in Appleton, and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s commitment to ongoing federal legal battles ahead of Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar taking office.
116