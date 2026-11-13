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Chris Hansen Says Suspected Predator Name-Dropped Him Before Bust
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
At this point you'd think Chris Hansen had seen it all, but a sting suspect surprised him during a recent operation ... name-dropping him and still showing up to the bust. The "To Catch a Predator" star stopped by "The TMZ Podcast" ... where he tells us a suspected predator had been suspicious that he was being set up before the meet-up and even called him out by name.