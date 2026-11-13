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USDA proposes sweeping rollback of protections against cruel practice of horse soring
By Lauren Salsbury,9 days ago
Formerly called the Humane Society of the United States. USDA proposes sweeping rollback of protections against cruel practice of horse soring. Changes threaten further progress toward ending inhumane and illegal practices in Tennessee Walking Horse and related breed competitions. WASHINGTON (November13, 2026) —New regulations proposed by the U.S. Department of...