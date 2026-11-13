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Police Chief Vote Implodes, Tech Data Centers Face Lawsuits, and St. Paul Loses a Legend: Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Week In Review
By Metalle Tagner,8 days ago
Overview: Twin Cities leadership and business news this week centers on three major local developments: the Minneapolis City Council voted 8 to 5 to reject Bill Peterson as permanent police chief, city leaders passed strict noise and utility disclosure rules for data centers rather than an outright ban, and St. Paul business icon Dave Cossetta passed away unexpectedly in Rome at age 70.
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