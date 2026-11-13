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10th Annual Mahalo First Responders Dinner in Waimea celebrates their service and sacrifice
10 days ago
The public is invited to the 10th Annual Mahalo First Responders celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Kahilu Town Hall in Waimea. The free event, which runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m., honors the police, firefighters, emergency medical professionals and the many others who devote themselves to the safety and well-being of North Hawaiʻi’s families, homes and communities.