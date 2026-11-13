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'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Found Dead at Home After Family Welfare Check
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Christian Cousins was found dead inside his California home after concerned family members couldn't get ahold of him ... TMZ has learned. A spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to a welfare check at the "Kindergarten Cop" actor's home on October 20 at 12:01 PM after his family was unable to reach him.