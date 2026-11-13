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He’s Back in Purple: Kirk Cousins Returns to the Vikings, Prince Concert Film Drops Trailer, and Wild Dominate the Ice: Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Week In Review
By Metalle Tagner,8 days ago
Overview: Minnesota sports and culture news is buzzing after the Vikings acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick, a new trailer debuted for a December 3 Prince concert film, and transportation crews prepared to close the Osceola bridge for a year-long $25 million replacement project starting November 16.