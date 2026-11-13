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51st Annual Craftsmen's Christmas Classic opens today
By Tonya Page,9 days ago
The 51st Annual Craftsmen's Christmas Classic art and craft festival kicked off today at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Presented by Gilmore Shows and featuring hundreds of artists and craftsmen from across 15 states, exhibitors will showcase unique choices in pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, basket weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood, specialty foods and much more throughout the weekend.
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