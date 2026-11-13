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Courtney Clenney Moved To Private Minimum Security Facility, New Release Date
By TMZ Staff,9 days ago
Convicted killer Courtney Clenney is now in minimum-security custody, and she's less than two years away from freedom. According to Florida Department of Corrections records, obtained by TMZ, the former OnlyFans model is now housed at Gadsden Correctional Facility, a privately operated women's prison in Quincy, Florida ... where she's classified as a minimum-security inmate.