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Chris Van Hollen launches bid for Senate Majority Leader as Schumer’s support shows cracks
By MATT GALKA,9 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — A high-profile leadership battle is brewing among Senate Democrats ahead of leadership elections on Capitol Hill next month, with more members of the caucus openly voicing doubts about current Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has made his challenge official, arguing that after...