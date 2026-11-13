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The Other Art Fair Arrives in Phoenix for the First Time, Spotlighting Dozens of Innovative Artists
By Regina Sienra,9 days ago
The Other Art Fair, an event devoted to spotlighting cutting-edge creatives, has arrived in Phoenix for the first time. Presented by Saatchi Art, this fair has separated itself from regular art fairs, prompting burgeoning collectors to buy art directly from the creatives themselves, rather than through traditional commercial galleries. The result is a laid-back atmosphere with more accessible prices, all surrounded by live DJs, interactive installations, and family fun.