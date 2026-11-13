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Preparing Northern Wisconsin Small Businesses for the Five-Year Blatnik Bridge Closure
By Elizabeth Amys,10 days ago
On Aug. 31, community leaders, elected officials, labor representatives and project partners gathered in Duluth to break ground on the $1.8 billion replacement of the Blatnik Bridge project – a historic investment in the future of the Twin Ports and the broader regional economy. The bridge carries approximately 33,000 vehicles each day and serves as a critical connection for people, commerce, freight and communities between Duluth and Superior.