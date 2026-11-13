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Lima's Chicken Fires Up Fourth Location in Glen Burnie's Southdale Center
By Kevin Harris,9 days ago
Glen Burnie has a new spot for charcoal-roasted chicken. Lima's Chicken, a fast-casual chain known for its Peruvian-style rotisserie birds, has opened its fourth location at the Southdale Shopping Center, bringing the brand's signature charcoal-roasted chicken and fresh sides to another corner of Anne Arundel County. According to the. ,...
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