undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jackson roundtable Nov. 16 to gather public comment on proposed statewide utility outage credits
By Jon Ross Myers,9 days ago
Magnolia Tribune reported that Central District Public Service Commissioner De’Keither Stamps will hold a roundtable on Monday, Nov. 16, to gather public comment on a proposed statewide utility credit system for outages that occur during fair weather. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the docket...
1