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Warrenton school stabbing latest: Teacher released from hospital, 1 student still hospitalized
9 days ago
The teacher wounded in a stabbing at Black Hawk Middle School has been released from the hospital as Warrenton police continue to investigate the incident. The stabbing Thursday morning left two students and one teacher injured. Warren County Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith said the teacher let the student into the building after he arrived late to his first-hour class, and he immediately stabbed the teacher. The student then stabbed the two other students.