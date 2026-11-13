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Commanders hope win over Giants is a turning point as playoff hopes stay alive
10 days ago
The Commanders still have a long way to go. But they're still in the playoff mix, and that's all they could've asked for after Thursday's win over the Giants. Washington (3-5-1) is now two games behind NFC East-leading New York (5-3-1), which keeps the Commanders in the playoff chase for at least another week. Had they lost, they would've been four games down for the division lead with eight games left, which almost certainly would've ended all realistic chances of a playoff appearance.