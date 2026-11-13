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St. Lucie County deputies search for suspect in 3:45 a.m. corner store burglary
By Justin Backer,9 days ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a man accused of stealing from a corner store in the middle of the night. SLCSO says that on Nov. 11, at around 3:45 a.m., an unidentified man entered the MLK Food Corner Store located at 1107 S. 33rd Street, stole $278 in cash from the register while also filing a bag with “smoking-related merchandise.”
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